Illegal Alien Accused of Murdering Massachusetts Sub Shop Owner

Federal immigration officials on Monday said that an illegal alien from the Dominican Republic is accused of murdering a Massachusetts sub shop owner.

Eric Dionida German-Pena, a Dominican national in the country illegally, was held without bail following his arraignment last Friday. The illegal alien is accused of murdering 48-year-old sub shop owner Ilias “Louie” Mavros.

Mavros was found dead in his home in Lynn, Massachusetts, last Monday, and was reportedly killed during a home invasion robbery, according to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

ICE placed an immigration detainer against German-Pena after the agency discovered that he illegally entered the United States in September 2022.

Lynn police arrested German-Pena last Wednesday and charged him with murder, and it remains unclear if there was any motive for the killing.

“Eric Dionida German-Pena will have his day in court, but he stands accused of a very serious and disturbing crime against a member of our Massachusetts community,” ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Boston acting Field Office Director Patricia Hyde said in a statement.

“ICE Boston takes its public safety mission extremely seriously — which is why we’ve lodged an immigration detainer against him with Lynn police,” Hyde continued.

“The Commonwealth of Massachusetts has charged him with murder, and with the cooperation of the Lynn District Court, we intend to take him into ICE custody after he has paid his debt to society,” Hyde added. “ICE Boston will continue our mission of arresting and removing egregious alien offenders from New England.”

The Mavros family set up a GoFundMe to solicit donations to offset the cost of the funeral. The donation page described Mavros as a “true fighter and ambitious entrepreneur whose dreams were as big as his smile.”