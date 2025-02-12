Chinese Drug Lord ‘White Wolf’ Under Investigation in Taiwan, Thanks to Peter Schweizer’s ‘Blood Money’

Citing revelations in Peter Schweizer’s most recent book, Taiwan’s top prosecutor ordered an investigation into Zhang An Le, known as “White Wolf,” on suspicion of assisting Mexican drug cartels to produce fentanyl.

In his announcement, the prosecutor specifically cited the investigative work of Peter Schweizer , president of the Government Accountability Institute and author of the 2024 book, Blood Money, for exposing “White Wolf’s” connections to the drug trade.

Schweizer’s book details the connections between American politicians including the family of former President Joe Biden and Chinese industry, Chinese criminal gangs, and the Chinese communist government. “White Wolf” was a longtime business partner of a mysterious Chinese tycoon named Ye Jianming, chairman of CEFC China Energy Company, who funneled $5 million to the Biden family.

Known as “the Super Chairman” in the recovered WhatsApp messages of Hunter Biden, Ye was the subject of the messages sent by Hunter Biden while he claimed he was “ sitting here with my Father and would like to understand why the commitment has not been fulfilled .” Those messages were revealed during the investigation into Biden family corruption by congressional committees early last year.

The Supreme Prosecutor’s Office in Taipei accused “White Wolf,” who is president of the China Unification Promotion Party and head of the Bamboo Union criminal gang, of helping the Mexican Sonora Cartel to produce and sell the synthetic opioid fentanyl.

It is just the latest connection between the Chinese underworld, the Mexican drug cartels, and the family of former President Joe Biden. In March of last year, GAI researcher Price Sukhia reported that “White Wolf” had been mysteriously left off of a 2021 Biden executive order sanctioning international drug traffickers. A sanctions list was created by the Treasury Department in 2021 as a response to Biden’s executive order calling for a crackdown on international crime groups responsible for the dramatic spike in drug-related deaths in the U.S.

“Prior to Biden’s executive order, the business partner of ‘White Wolf” business partner had been filling the Biden family coffers with more than $5 million worth of loans, cash transfers, and other gifts, including a three-carat, $80,000 diamond given directly to Hunter Biden,” Sukhia wrote in an article published by the Daily Caller.

Below is the excerpt from the 2024 book BLOOD MONEY: Why the Powerful Turn a Blind Eye While China Kills Americans that the Taiwanese prosecutor cited:

Ye and “White Wolf” set up the Shanghai Zhenrong Petroleum Company together. “White Wolf’s” gang, UBG, also has a “partnership” with Mexico’s Sinaloa Cartel and helps them in the production and distribution of fentanyl in the United States. UBG helped to turn “the Sinaloa Cartel into the King of Fentanyl,” according to a Mexican investigation of the cartel. “White Wolf” had been arrested and convicted in the 1980s on drug trafficking and racketeering charges in the United States. The UBG [his criminal gang] is involved extensively in the international drug trade, having sold heroin in the United States for decades. As one government report stated, “It is believed the gang is active in several U.S. cities, including Chicago, Honolulu, Houston, Miami, Phoenix, and various California cities. The UBG has built up a sophisticated network capable of supplying members with guns, narcotics, and fraudulent identifications.” “White Wolf” also has close ties with the Beijing government; senior Communist Party officials call him “Big Brother.” The fact that a Chinese businessman who showered millions on the Bidens is partners with a crime syndicate partnering in the distribution of fentanyl into the United States might be shocking enough. But there is more. Hunter Biden also received $1 million from one of Ye’s executives, Patrick Ho, who was charged and convicted in the United States on bribery charges at the United Nations. Ho was working on a bribery scheme run in parallel with alleged Chinese triad member Ng Lap Seng, who was convicted of similar charges. The Shui Fong triad is tied to the drug trade.