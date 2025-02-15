The man accused of fatally shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in December has issued his first public statement.

Luigi Mangione’s message was posted on a website his legal defense team created, the New York Post reported on Friday.

“I am overwhelmed by – and grateful for – everyone who has written me to share their stories and express their support. Powerfully, this support has transcended political, racial, and even class divisions, as mail has flooded MDC from across the country, and around the globe,” he wrote.

“While it is impossible for me to reply to most letters, please know that I read every one that I receive. Thank you again to everyone who took the time to write. I look forward to hearing more in the future,” Mangione concluded.

The murder suspect, whom authorities are currently holding at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center, is charged with first-degree murder in furtherance of terrorism in the killing of the CEO outside the Hilton Hotel in Midtown Manhattan on December 4, 2024.

When police finally found the suspect in Altoona, Pennsylvania, they reportedly discovered on his person a handwritten note that said, “These parasites had it coming,” Breitbart News noted.

Video footage shows the moment the suspect allegedly shot and killed Thompson as he walked down a sidewalk:

The Post article said that in Mangione’s manifesto, he railed about the health care industry.

“He has since pleaded not guilty to a slew of state and federal charges tied to the cold-blooded killing. Mangione could be executed if convicted in his federal case,” the outlet said.

Following Thompson’s death, social media platforms grappled with an influx of leftist content praising and glorifying Mangione, per Breitbart News:

Platforms like YouTube, Reddit, and Meta’s Threads have taken steps to remove posts that they deem as violating their content policies, which prohibit the glorification or justification of violent acts carried out by extremist, criminal, or terrorist organizations. Breitbart News has previously reported on groupies sending love letters to Mangione, along with a cottage industry in Mangione merchandise ranging from tee-shirts to home decor.

According to the Post, Mangione recently accepted nearly $300,000 in donations that 10,000 donors raised for him.