DOJ Launches Criminal Probe into NYC Hotels Used as Migrant Shelters

Two hotels used as migrant shelters in New York City are now under criminal investigation, the news coming after Mayor Eric Adams (D) said his city was overflowing with border crossers and illegal aliens.

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) is now probing funding and operations at the locations that have also received subpoenas, Fox News reported Thursday.

The Roosevelt Hotel was being used as a migrant shelter and intake center, while the Stewart Hotel was being used as a migrant shelter. In addition, the Hotel Chandler also received a subpoena but the location is reportedly only a shelter for the homeless.

The Fox article said the subpoenas mention an alleged violation of federal immigration law. According to CBS New York, about 170,000 migrants have been processed via the Roosevelt Hotel since 2023.

The outlet said officials are reportedly asking for the names and birth dates of migrants connected to the locations:

In regard to the Roosevelt Hotel, the Fox article said, “According to reports, New York City agreed to pay up to $220 million to the hotel, which is owned by the government of Pakistan. The deal was reportedly part of a $1.1 billion IMF [International Monetary Fund] bailout package to help Pakistan avoid defaulting on their international debt, according to former investment banker and author John LeFevre.”

In January 2024, Adams said his city was out of room as over 160,000 border crossers and illegal aliens had arrived since early 2022, according to Breitbart News.

More recently, the Elon-Musk lead Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) found a $59 million FEMA payment to house illegals in “luxury hotels in New York City,” Musk announced, according to Breitbart News.

“The payment comes after the Biden administration had claimed FEMA was not using funds to support illegal aliens. ‘It’s just categorically false. It is not true,’ former White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters in October,” the report said.

Not long after Musk’s announcement, Adams said in late February that the Roosevelt Hotel would be shut down over the next several months.

“The services provided by the Roosevelt Hotel will be meted out to other facilities and the hotel is one of 53 shelters to be shuttered by June, the Adams administration says,” per Breitbart News.