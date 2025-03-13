State Rep. Lisa Davis (D-IL) introduced a bill in February that would make “having a mental health episode” a defense for “aggravated battery” against a peace officer under certain circumstances, and her efforts have brought much criticism.

Fox News on Wednesday identified the bill as House Bill 3458, which has gained two co-sponsors, Reps. Marcus Evans and Kelly Cassidy, the report said.

According to LegiScan.com, the bill:

Amends the Criminal Code of 2012. Provides that it is a defense to aggravated battery when the individual battered is a peace officer and the officer responded to an incident in which the officer interacted with a person whom a reasonable officer could believe was having a mental health episode and the person with whom the officer interacted has a documented mental illness and acted abruptly.

In May of 2024, Breitbart News reported that over 100,000 law enforcement officers had been attacked in the line of duty in the previous two years, with more killed in the three years between 2021 and 2023 “than in any other consecutive three-year period in the past two decades,” per FBI statistics.

Social media users shared their thoughts on Davis’ proposed bill, one person writing, “Another way to defund the police!”

“They have found another way to hurt law enforcement, protection of citizens, to turn society upside down now by using mentally ill people as a tool,” someone else commented.

The Second Cop City blog was the first to report the news of the bill and said, “If this passes, mental illness will be an excuse to attack and beat police officers. In fact, who wants to bet there will be thousands of people who suddenly have doctor notes that permit them to attack cops?”

According to CWB Chicago, Davis’ bill only refers to attacks on peace officers.

The article went on to say:

That’s probably by design. Davis is married to a Chicago firefighter and she probably doesn’t fancy the thought of him being attacked by a stranger without repercussions. When she’s not crafting legislation, Davis is a defense attorney in the Law Office of the Cook County Public Defender.

The news comes after mental health professionals teamed up with paramedics to replace police officers on some 911 calls in Democrat-run Chicago when Lori Lightfoot was mayor, as Breitbart News reported in July 2021.

In August 2022, a report said masses of police officers were quitting their jobs and retiring in big cities across the nation, partly due to Democrats’ calls to “Defund the Police,” according to Breitbart News.