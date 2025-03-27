Police: 71-Year-Old Gets Pepper-Sprayed, Mugged During Liaison with 28-Year-Old Woman He Met at Sex Shop

A 71-year-old man reportedly engaged in sexual relations with a 28-year-old woman he met at a sex shop, resulting in him getting pepper-sprayed and having his Rolex stolen, police say.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 28-year-old Johnnika Alexander on two felony charges Tuesday, after authorities accused her of pepper-spraying a senior citizen she hooked up with, then stealing his Rolex, according to a report by Local 10 News.

Police say the attack transpired on March 5 in Hialeah, Florida — just northwest of Miami — after Alexander approached the 71-year-old man outside the Caliente Adult Superstore sex shop, where she “offered to have a sexual encounter with him,” the MDSO arrest report states.

After that, the two headed for the erotic hotel MotelX Miami — which reportedly offers $40 rooms for four hours — where they engaged in sexual activity.

Near “the end of the encounter,” Alexander demanded the man remove his gold Presidential Rolex watch, and then “forcefully” took it off his wrist after he refused to comply, authorities said.

When the senior tried to call the police, the woman responded by pepper-spraying him, snatching his phone and wallet, before tossing the cell in the parking lot as she fled the scene, deputies added.

But Alexander was quickly identified due to her getaway vehicle having been a rental car, resulting in the suspect appearing in surveillance footage at a local Enterprise, where her distinct shoulder tattoos were clearly visible and were already known to police from her previous arrests.

Cellphone data also placed the accused temptress-turned-thief at the sex shop, as well as the crime scene, authorities added.

Alexander was reportedly charged with armed robbery and battery on a person 65 or older. She is currently being held without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami.

