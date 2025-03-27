A Kansas babysitter made a frightening discovery on Monday as she was putting children in her care to bed.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. at a home just outside of Great Bend in the 2000 block of Patton Road, the Barton County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday.

Deputies responded to the reported disturbance call and contacted the victim, who said she was babysitting children at the home, the law enforcement agency continued:

When putting the children to bed, one child complained there was a “monster” under their bed. When the victim attempted to show the child there was nothing under the bed, she came face-to-face with a male suspect who was hiding there. An altercation ensued with the babysitter and one child was knocked over in the struggle. The suspect then fled the scene before deputies arrived.

The suspect was identified as 27-year-old Martin Villalobos Junior, who previously lived at the home. However, he has a protection from abuse order against him and is banned from coming to the property.

The sheriff’s office’s post featured an image of the suspect:

On March 24, 2025 at about 10:30 PM Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 2000 block of Patton Road, just outside… Posted by Barton County Sheriff's Office – Kansas on Wednesday, March 26, 2025

Authorities searched the area for him but were unsuccessful until the following morning when he was spotted in the 2000 block of Patton Road.

Officials said he tried to flee from officers but was eventually captured.

“Martin Villalobos Junior aged 27, was arrested and transported [to] the Barton County Jail. He was booked on requested charges of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary, aggravated battery, child endangerment, felony obstruction of a law enforcement officer and violation of a protection from abuse order[. H]e is being held in lieu of a $500,000 bond,” the sheriff’s office stated.

Authorities did not release any information on the suspect’s relationship to the people living at the home, per the New York Post.

One social media user praised the babysitter for acting quickly, writing, “Props to the babysitter! That must have been a terrible and terrifying encounter.”

“That’s just creepy,” another user replied.