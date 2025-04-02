Gunman With Grudge Against Pharmacies Allegedly Kills Man in Walgreens

Thirty-year-old Narciso Gallardo Fernandez allegedly drove from Pixley, California, to Madera Monday night and opened fire inside a Walgreens, killing a store employee.

He opened fire at approximately 9:30 p.m.

Fernandez “was taken into custody outside the store in the parking lot,” ABC 7 noted.

KMPH quoted Madera Police Chief Giachino Chiaramonte saying, “He did communicate to some of the female victims that were out front and said, ‘This isn’t about you,’ and stormed off to his car to where officers found him reloading his handgun.”

The deceased Walgreens employee was identified as 34-year-old Erick Velasquez.

Despite Fernandez’s disdain for big pharmacies, ABC 7 pointed out, police “have not yet found any connection between that hatred and the broader healthcare system and did not see this as inspired by Luigi Mangione.”

Breitbart News reported that Mangione is alleged to have shot and killed 50-year-old UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson around 6:44 a.m. December 4, 2024, outside the Hilton Hotel in Midtown Manhattan.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, a Pulsar Night Vision pro-staffer, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly: awrhawkins@breitbart.com.