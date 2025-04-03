A high school star athlete in Frisco, Texas, was fatally stabbed during a track meet on Wednesday, and police have arrested a 17-year-old suspect in the case.

The victim, identified as Austin Metcalf, who was a junior at Memorial High School, was in the stands at Kuykendall Stadium when the incident occurred, the New York Post reported Thursday. The outlet said the young athletes were at the location for a track and field championship between other local schools.

Images show the victim and suspect in the case:

Metcalf and the suspect, Centennial High School senior Karmelo Anthony, were in the stands when a confrontation reportedly broke out between the two young men over Anthony allegedly being told he was sitting in the wrong seat.

Anthony is now accused of stabbing Metcalf in the chest with a knife. According to WFAA, the incident happened around 10:00 a.m. and local police said CPR was performed on Metcalf and blood was administered but he ultimately died.

Moments after the stabbing, the victim’s twin brother, whose name is Hunter, tried to stop his brother from bleeding. He said, “I looked at my brother and I’m not going to talk about the rest. I tried to help him.”

Hunter held onto his brother until first responders arrived at the scene to take over.

Video shows Hunter detailing what he witnessed in the moments before the stabbing.

“It was really senseless. I don’t know why a person would do that to someone just over that little argument. It’s just crazy in this world nowadays how people just up and do that,” he said:

The twins’ father, Jeff Metcalf, rushed to the scene after Hunter called his parents to tell them what happened, and said, “I could see all the blood, and I saw where the wound was, and I was very concerned, so I had to find his brother, and we rushed to the hospital. And we prayed, and it’s God’s plan, I don’t understand it, but they weren’t able to save him. This is murder.”

The suspect is now facing a first-degree murder charge as he is being held at the Collin County Jail. No bond has been set in the case, the Post report said.

According to WFAA, Anthony had been offered several college scholarships to play football for different schools:

Meanwhile, Jeff Metcalf raised questions about the suspect’s upbringing.

However, he added that “you know what, I already forgive this person. Already. God takes care of things. God is going to take care of me. God is going to take care of my family.”