Police said a New York City man suspected of slashing a woman in the neck is now facing several charges.

The slashing incident happened on Monday in the city’s Soho neighborhood when the suspect, identified as 46-year-old Muslim Brunson, allegedly cut the young woman with a broken bottle, the New York Post reported on Tuesday.

An image shows the suspect:

Law enforcement told the outlet he has been charged with second-degree attempted murder, second-degree assault, and criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree. However, that is not the only incident in which the man whom police say is homeless has been involved.

He was arrested in 2022 for assaulting a female NYPD worker who suffered a serious injury as a result.

“Police said at the time that Brunson shoved a woman into a subway pole on a No. 4 train at the Fulton Street station so hard that her eye socket and cheekbone were fractured,” the outlet said, adding that police reportedly took the man into custody in 2019 following a robbery.

Per the slashing incident, officials said the woman was conscious and alert, and she later underwent surgery. Now, authorities are investigating whether or not mental illness was a factor.

According to ABC 7, people ran over to help the injured woman until first responders arrived at the scene.

“She was really pale. They had her kinda like propped up. She was like leaned over on the cut,” one man told the outlet:

Brunson is also accused of throwing the bottle at another woman, who was not hurt, prior to the slashing.

Social media users shared their thoughts on the Post article, one person writing, “He’s probably already out cashless bail. That’s how Alvin Bragg rolls.”

“Probably out already without bail. Charges later to be lowered to J walking. That’s how NY operates,” someone else commented.

The news comes after New York City police officers shot a man in the Bensonhurst area who had a meat cleaver after he allegedly stabbed four young girls at a home on Sunday.

“The New York City Police Department (NYPD) responded to a ‘heartbreaking’ 911 call made by an 11-year-old who said that she and her siblings were stabbed by her uncle, NYPD commissioner Jessica Tisch said in a press conference,” the Breitbart News report said, noting Tisch later said the children were expected to survive.

Breitbart News reported in January, “The New York City Police Department’s commissioner said Monday the city has endured a massive increase in felony assault arrests for repeat offenders in the past six years.”