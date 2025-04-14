Accused Illegal Alien Rapist Caught at Atlanta Airport Trying to Flee U.S.

An illegal alien, accused of rape in Alabama, was caught at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in an alleged attempt to flee the United States and escape such charges.

Artemio Garcia Perez, a 20-year-old illegal alien from Guatemala, was arrested late last week by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents at the airport in Atlanta, Georgia.

Garcia Perez had been wanted by the Opelika Police Department in Alabama on first-degree rape charges. Details around the rape charge are still unknown.

His brother, illegal alien Jose Luis Maldonado Perez of Guatemala, had already been arrested for first-degree hindering prosecution in the case against Garcia Perez.

Garcia Perez has been extradited to Lee County, Alabama, so he can be prosecuted on the rape charge. Both brothers have had Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainers lodged against them.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.