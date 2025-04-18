Stephen Miller, the White House’s deputy chief of staff for policy and homeland security adviser, blasted the Democrat Party for fighting to bring a deported illegal alien with “horrific crimes and allegations” against him back to the United States to “commit additional acts that threaten the safety of the American people.”

Speaking on Fox News on the far-left’s newfound love of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, an illegal migrant from El Salvador who was found to be a member of the violent MS-13 by two judges before he was deported in March, Miller contrasted it to President Donald Trump’s priorities:

We’ve reached a point in American politics where we have one party, led by President Donald Trump, that fights for Americans, and a second Party, I guess led by AOC, that fights for illegal aliens. But not just illegal aliens — criminal, wife-beating, terrorist illegal aliens. Two immigration judges, as you said, found that he was a member of MS-13. And the arresting police department, here nearby in Prince George’s County. On top of that, of course we have the protective order filed by his wife, alleging horrific instances of extreme violent physical abuse. Then on top of all of that, he’s an illegal alien, and a member of what has been designated as a foreign terrorist organization. You have the entire machinery of the Democrat Party using all of its power — not to fight for lower costs, as President Trump is, or better trade deals, as President Trump is, or lower taxes, as President Trump is — but to fight to bring this illegal alien with all those horrific crimes and allegations and history against him, back to the United States where he can do what? He can commit additional acts that threaten the safety of the American people. This is the biggest, sharpest contrast you will ever see between the priorities of President Trump and the priorities of the Democrat Party.

Following Miller’s Thursday media appearance, Trump himself slammed the Democrat Party’s focus on Abrego Garcia, who was accused by his American wife of domestic violence as recently as 2021.

Answering a question about Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), who took time off from the job his constituents elected him to do in Washington, DC, to travel to El Salvador to meet with the deported migrant, Trump said “Look, he’s a fake.”

“They’re all fake, and they have no interest in that prisoner. That prisoner’s record is unbelievably bad,” the president said.

“Not a very innocent guy,” he continued, before deeming Abrego Garcia an “illegal alien, MS-13 gang member, and foreign terrorist. This comes out of the State Department.”

He also cited reports from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) stating that the migrant man was arrested with “rolls of cash and drugs” along with two other MS-13 members, and the protective order filed by his wife accused him of punching, scratching, and ripping off her clothes:

While Van Hollen met with the accused wife beater and illegal border-crosser in El Salvador, Trump met with Angel Mom Patty Morin, whose daughter, Rachel Morin, was murdered by another illegal MS-13 member in Maryland in 2023.

Olivia Rondeau is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in Washington, DC. Find her on X/Twitter and Instagram.