A man in Tampa, Florida, is accused of pinning an 11-year-old girl to the ground on Saturday as she screamed for help.

Video footage shows the child begging for someone to help her as the suspect, 43-year-old Marius Mutu, held her down at an apartment complex, NBC News reported on Tuesday.

In a social media post on Monday, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said deputies responded to Allison Park Place once they learned a man was allegedly assaulting a child.

When law enforcement made contact with the suspect, he claimed someone had been throwing eggs at his apartment for the past week and it happened again on Saturday.

The suspect assumed the child walking nearby was responsible and chased her down.

“Mutu claimed he was trying to take a photo of the child to report the incident to the apartment management. He was taken into custody at the scene,” HCSO said.

The agency shared video footage taken by a neighbor showing the altercation between the man and child.

“I wasn’t doing anything, I swear to God!” she screams, adding, “Help me! Help me! Help!”

A woman behind the camera then yells at the suspect to get off of the child. However, he appears not to move until a man comes toward them.

“Hey! Hey! Get your hands off of her!” the man yells before he enters into the camera’s view:

Following his arrest, Mutu, who reportedly works in the parking department for the city, was released on suspicion of battery and false imprisonment. He was suspended from his job due to the investigation.

HCSO also shared the suspect’s mugshot:

In a statement following the incident, Sheriff Chad Chronister said such behavior is unacceptable and “reprehensible.”

“The safety of our children is non-negotiable. This child endured a terrifying and traumatic experience at the hands of someone who chose to take matters into his own hands. We remain committed to protecting our children and ensuring those who harm them are held fully accountable,” he added.

One neighbor who watched the clip and spoke to WRAL about the incident said, “As a mom it makes me sick to my stomach. For like a grown man to do something to a vulnerable person is ridiculous.”