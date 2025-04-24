A man is accused of preparing to carry out an attack on community members after allegedly stealing $2,150 worth of firearm magazines from a store in Mankato, Minnesota.

The suspect in the case is identified as 24-year-old Mohamed Adan Mohamed of St. Peter who entered a store recently wearing a COVID mask, gloves, and a winter coat, Alpha News reported Wednesday.

He allegedly chose items including body armor, bear spray, and 9mm firearm magazines. In addition, Mohamed reportedly talked with store workers about an “AR-style rifle” he claimed to own.

However, employees grew suspicious when he paid no attention to the price tags on the items. The moment he tried to exit the building, the shop’s security tried to detain him but he fled the scene in a Toyota Sienna, nearly running over another individual, according to Fox 9.

An image shows Mohamed:

Following the alleged shoplifting, the suspect reportedly left behind a list with the words “Survival Gear List with Alternative” written on it. The list included items such as a sleeping bag, lighters, magazines, knives, pepper spray, a “6-mag chest right,” and bows and arrows, per the Alpha News article.

The report continued:

Further, court documents say that a police officer was recently on a call for service which involved social media posts Mohamed made featuring ammunition and guns. The officer noted that one of the posts showed Mohamed pointing an assault rifle at the camera and included the hashtag “#deathtoamerikkan&israelliImperialism.” A special agent with Minnesota’s Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) who was aware of the social media postings and the alleged theft reportedly told law enforcement officials that “there were strong indicators that Mohamed was preparing to conduct some sort of attack (Mass Casualty Event) in the next twenty-four hours.”

Authorities charged Mohamed, who remains in custody, with one count of felony theft and a single count of felony threats of violence.

Officers with the St. Peter Police Department executed a search warrant at the suspect’s home and located the gun from the social media post, according to the Fox report.

Now, police are trying to file a petition with the state to bar Mohamed from having access to firearms, WCCO reported Wednesday.

St. Peter Police Chief Matt Grochow said, “We are working the process that is allowed for law enforcement to do, and the community should know that we don’t take these type of incidents lightly. The St. Peter Police Department and surrounding agencies and the BCA are going to do everything they can to keep us all safe.”