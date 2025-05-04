College Admissions Worker in Boston Facing Charges of Soliciting Young Applicant for Sex

A former college admissions worker will appear in U.S. District Court in Boston on Monday after he was arrested for allegedly using information from the files of young applicants to proposition them for sex by offering them money, porn videos, and the promise of “some fun.”

Jacob Henriques, 29, a former assistant admissions director at Emmanuel College, was arrested Friday for “attempted sex trafficking with a minor,” according to the Massachusetts U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Specifically, prosecutors accuse Henriques of offering $400 to a 17-year-old prospective student in exchange for sex. A release from the U.S. Attorney’s office on Friday also stated the student was one of several:

On April 25, 2025, Henriques met with multiple admitted or prospective students. After meeting with at least three such students, Henriques allegedly gained access to their personal information and began contacting them, offering to “pay them for some fun,” offering to provide them with pornography, and, in some instances, sending them pornographic videos or images.

Henriques also appeared to target the fourth student he met that day after touring her around the campus, investigators said.

He then allegedly began texting her on the phone number she provided on her admissions form. They said he sent her five pornographic videos and asked her if she wanted to participate in a “gangbang” and also have sex with him.

According to investigators, “Henriques continued to contact the minor victim that night, refusing to tell her who he was or how he got her number. He allegedly told the victim that “porn” and “$” was ready for her.”

Despite the applicant rejecting his offer multiple times, Henriques allegedly continued to text the teen for the next three days and told her he would “buy anything she wanted,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s statement. She blocked his number, but he accessed her profile 47 times and began soliciting her by email, it stated.

Emmanuel is a private, Roman Catholic college, originally founded in 1919 as a school for women. It became coeducational in 2001. A spokesperson told one Boston television station that Henriques has since been fired after an internal investigation.

“[We are] saddened, angered, and shocked by these serious federal allegations that have been brought against a former employee,” the spokesperson said. “They are an affront to our core values, and we stand with any victimized by this incident.”

The FBI’s Boston Division Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force is seeking to identify other possible victims. The task force is asking victims to contact agents through its website.

If convicted, Henriques could face a life sentence.

