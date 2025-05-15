DOJ: Man Accused of Plotting Deadly Attack on U.S. Military Base for ISIS

Law enforcement arrested a man on Wednesday accused of planning a mass-shooting at a U.S. military base in Warren, Michigan, on behalf of the terrorist group known as Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS).

The suspect is identified as 19-year-old Ammar Abdulmajid-Mohamed Said of Melvindale, who is a former member of the Michigan Army National Guard, the U.S. Department of Justice’s (DOJ) Office of Public Affairs announced in a news release on Wednesday, citing a criminal complaint.

An image shows the suspect who is accused of planning to kill his fellow soldiers:

Officials have charged Said with trying to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization and distributing information related to a destructive device:

According to the complaint, Said informed two undercover law enforcement officers of a plan he had devised and formulated to conduct a mass-shooting at the U.S. Army’s Tank-Automotive & Armaments Command (TACOM) facility at the Detroit Arsenal in Warren, Michigan. In April 2025, the two undercover officers indicated they intended to carry out Said’s plan at the direction of ISIS. In response, Said provided material assistance to the attack plan, including providing armor-piercing ammunition and magazines for the attack, flying his drone over TACOM to conduct operational reconnaissance, training the undercover employees on firearms and the construction of Molotov cocktails for use during the attack, and planning numerous details of the attack including how to enter TACOM and which building to target. On May 13 — the scheduled day of the attack — Said was arrested after he traveled to an area near TACOM and launched his drone in support of the attack plan. He will make his initial court appearance today in the Eastern District of Michigan. The U.S. Attorney’s Office will be asking the court to hold Said in pretrial detention because of his danger to the community and the risk that he will flee.

Prior to his arrest, Said reportedly acknowledged to the undercover officers it was possible he would not survive the mass-shooting, according to Fox 2.

He reportedly told them as the attack unfolded, “There’s no coming out. It’s a one-way entrance.”

Sue J. Bai, head of the Justice Department’s National Security Division, said, “This defendant is charged with planning a deadly attack on a U.S. military base here at home for ISIS. Thanks to the tireless efforts of law enforcement, we foiled the attack before lives were lost. We will not hesitate to bring the full force of the Department to find and prosecute those who seek to harm our men and women in the military and to protect all Americans.”

The arrest comes after President Donald Trump in March announced the “fugitive leader of ISIS in Iraq” had been killed, Breitbart News reported.

Trump said, “He was relentlessly hunted down by intrepid warfighters. His miserable life was terminated, along with another member of ISIS, in coordination with the Iraqi Government and the Kurdish Regional Government. PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH!”

Dr. Sebastian Gorka, the Senior Director of Counterterrorism for the National Security Council (NSC) and a Deputy Assistant to President Donald Trump, recently explained to the outlet that Trump has completely reframed how the nation approaches eliminating jihadist terrorists compared with how former President Joe Biden dealt with the issue.