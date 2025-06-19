Street Chaos Explodes in Third Democrat-Run City After Oakland, Kansas City

Police are asking the public to help them find the suspects involved in an illegal “street takeover” on Sunday in a Pennsylvania suburb.

The street takeover in Plymouth Township, outside of Philadelphia, is “similar to ones seen in other Democrat led cities,” the Daily Mail reported.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Ridge Pike, Chemical Road, and North Lane. Surveillance captured “numerous pedestrians circling the intersection, participant vehicles blocking the motoring public, fireworks being ignited in the intersection, and several vehicles spinning uncontrollably throughout the intersection: some with passengers hanging out of the vehicle,” according to the Plymouth Township Police Department.

Police estimate between 50 and 100 civilian spectators witnessed the incident, besides the vehicles involved.

Police said the vehicles involved and spectators scattered when officers arrived at the scene.

“The township is the latest to fall to the dystopian scenes seen in other parts of the country including Oakland, California, and Kansas City, Missouri,” according to the Daily Mail report. “Images of the areas have led to headlines linking the behavior with the Mad Max film franchise due to the number of street-racing gangs that are terrorizing locals.”

In Oakland, California, on Sunday, a street takeover occurred that left one person critically injured and resulted in numerous cars being set on fire. The takeover included fireworks thrown from vehicles, similar to the Plymouth Township incident, and businesses were vandalized.

“Footage from the meets saw a blue Chevy Camaro covered in spray paint, crashed and then set alight before exploding into a fireball,” according to the report. “A silver Infiniti with a missing back wheel spun donuts nearby as onlookers whooped with excitement at the exceptionally disturbing scene.”

In Kansas City, “residents…have been forced to stay in doors due to the area becoming a hotspot for illegal street racing and reckless ATV dirt bike riders.”

Some business owners are considering abandoning the area altogether, blaming Democrat Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas and law enforcement, according to the report.

“This isn’t a race issue, this isn’t a political issue, this is a safety issue,” business owner David Lopez told Fox News last month. “I feel as though this city is about unsafe as it’s been since my family has been at 207 Southwest Boulevard, and that’s 45 years this September.”

“When things out of your control start to chip away at the very foundation of what you’ve done for four generations, it hurts,” he added.

“It’s incredibly disappointing to witness the continued lack of police presence and response in our neighborhood,” said Bradley Gilmore, owner of Lula’s Southern Cookhouse.