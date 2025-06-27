VIDEO: 15-Year-Old Charged with Australian CEO’s Fatal Stabbing at House Party

A 15-year-old boy is accused of murdering the CEO of a clothing company in Brisbane, Australia, during a party at the victim’s mansion on Thursday.

The deceased is identified as 58-year-old Greg Josephson who co-founded the shop known as Universal Store, NDTV reported on Friday. He was hosting a house party with approximately 30 teenagers in attendance.

When police found Josephson’s body inside the home, most of the teens, who were celebrating the end of their school term, had no idea what had happened.

Law enforcement said the suspect was known to Josephson and the boy was the one who reportedly called Australia’s emergency number, triple zero.

In addition, police noted the man and boy got into an altercation just after 8:00 p.m. that evening, and the teenager is accused of using a household item to stab the victim, per the New York Post. The suspect was located a few blocks away from the residence and he has since been charged with murder and held without bail.

“There was some sort of altercation that resulted in this 58-year-old male tragically losing his life,” explained Queensland Police Acting Assistant Commissioner Rhys Wildman. The officer added that it was not a case of the suspect having a knife.

Video footage shows the suspect at a cafe a few hours after the alleged murder, per 7 News Australia. A police official told reporters the boy had a “slight injury” but declined to give more information due to his age:

In a statement regarding the tragedy, Universal Store said, “We wanted to share the sad news that Greg Josephson, who founded our company and played a significant role until 2018, has recently passed away. Our sincere thoughts and condolences are with his family at this very sad time.”