‘Sick-of-ICE, Sick-of-Trump’ Sickout Protests Kick Off Nationwide

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Protests against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and President Trump are scheduled to take place on Tuesday in most major cities across the country. The well-organized campaign at “SICKOFICE.ORG” urges people to call out sick in solidarity with illegal aliens facing deportation.

Much like the “No Kings” protests held in June to denounce the Trump administration’s efforts to conduct mass deportations of illegal aliens, Tuesday’s protests are being supported by the same activist organizations. The Party for Socialism and Liberation is actively promoting the “Sick of ICE” events nationwide on social media.

The website associated with the July 1 protests, however, does not include a page identifying sponsors that may be funding the events. As reported by Breitbart Texas, supporting organizations, including federal labor unions, were prominently featured on the “No Kings” website. In the latest nationwide protest effort, that is not the case.

The omission of sponsors may be a deliberate attempt to conceal the funders of the “Sick of ICE” events, following Senator Josh Hawley’s (R-MO) announcement in June that he would launch an investigation into the financing of anti-ICE protests.

On the “Sick of ICE.Org” website, the organizers liken the effort to carry out deportations by the Trump administration to a declaration of war, saying:

Trump’s vow to carry out “the largest domestic deportation operation in American History” is a declaration of war against all of us. It is not just an attack on our immigrant families, but all of our civil liberties, and all of the gains of the Civil Rights movement. We can’t leave the immigrant community to fight alone; all citizens have a duty to stand up to this assault. Trump has already broken up thousands of immigrant families and violently kidnapped our neighbors. He has also tried to strip away our rights to free speech and due process.

Protests are scheduled for Tuesday in Los Angeles, Dallas, San Antonio, South Carolina, and several suburbs of New York City.

As reported by Breitbart Texas, the “No Kings” protest in Austin resulted in a chaotic environment for downtown tourists after the demonstrators spilled onto the streets after the scheduled event in June. The event, held on the grounds of the Texas Capitol, continued long after the expected closing and resulted in hundreds of protesters taking to the streets of Austin for hours.

The protesters, some wearing dark clothing, helmets, face coverings, and gas masks, blocked traffic, taunted police, overturned garbage receptacles, and moved barricades into the downtown streets until finally being dispersed by authorities several hours later. Law enforcement officers were able to gain control of the crowd late, after making several arrests and declaring the protest an unlawful assembly.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Before his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter) @RandyClarkBBTX.