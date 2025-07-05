Man Dead, Wife in Critical Condition As Fireworks Allegedly Set Los Angeles Neighborhood Ablaze

Illegal, commercial-grade fireworks launched in a Los Angeles neighborhood allegedly set several homes ablaze and left one man dead, fire investigators say.

A woman believed to be the deceased man’s wife remains hospitalized in critical condition and fighting for her life after the blazes in the Pacoima neighborhood in the San Fernando Valley broke out around 9 p.m. Thursday, Fox 11 reported.

The local CBS affiliate reported that six homes in total were damaged and 18 people were displaced. The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating possible criminal charges connected with the deadly use of fireworks.

The affiliate’s report Friday showed the fireworks exploding and homes burning:

The man and woman were reportedly found trapped in their home as fireman evacuated the neighborhood. Fire fighters discovered a dynamic scene when they arrived, according to one fire official.

Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) spokesman David Ortiz told Fox 11:

It was very chaotic. There were fireworks that were exploding, there were power lines that were down, and a large amount of fire department response flooding into the area. It was very similar to a war zone and there were fireworks that were raining down on this neighborhood. It just seems like we’re seeing a lot more of these powerful fireworks being sold out of residential areas.

It took nearly an hour for more than 130 firefighters to put out the fire. The identities of the man and woman have not yet been released.

