Sanctuary NYC: Trans Illegal Alien Appears in Court After Allegedly Raping Boy in Public Bathroom

A transgender illegal alien who is biologically male but presents as a woman appeared in court late last week on child rape charges in the sanctuary city of New York City, New York.

Nicol Suarez, a 30-year-old illegal alien from Colombia, was in New York City criminal court on charges that he allegedly raped a 14-year-old boy in the bathroom of a bodega near Thomas Jefferson Park in East Harlem in February.

The judge in the case set a pre-trial hearing for September before Suarez was ushered into a holding cell and sent back to Rikers Island, where he remains on a quarter of a million dollar bond.

As Breitbart News reported at the time, Suarez allegedly stalked the young boy in the bodega and followed behind him as he entered the bathroom. Following the alleged sexual assault, the boy went running to tell nearby witnesses, and police were called.

Suarez was arrested the following day and charged with first-degree rape. At the time of the alleged sexual assault, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) had a detainer on Suarez, and he was wanted in New Jersey as well as in Manhattan on other charges.

Police sources at the time told local media that Suarez had been protected by New York City’s sanctuary policy that shields illegal aliens from federal immigration enforcement.

