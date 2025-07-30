Three Arrested in Cincinnati Mob Attack, One Was Freed on Bail

Three people allegedly involved in a downtown mob attack in Cincinnati, Ohio, have been arrested, Fox 19 reported.

Fox19 said:

Montianez Merriweather, 34, of South Cumminsville and DeKyra Vernon, 24, of Evanston were booked Tuesday afternoon into the Hamilton County Justice Center on charges of felonious assault and aggravated riot, jail and court records show. Early Wednesday, the third suspect joined them: Jermaine Matthews, 39, of East Price Hill, jail and court officials confirm.

At least two more arrests are forthcoming, according to the outlet.

Footage emerged of a fight on Saturday that showed a group of people beating a man and appearing to knock a women unconscious in downtown Cincinnati.

Officials were quick to denounce the violence once the video spread online. Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval said, “I am outraged by the vicious fight that occurred downtown. It is horrifying to watch, and this unacceptable and disgusting behavior is intolerable in any part of our community. That’s not who we are as a city.”

The Cincinnati Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Queen City Lodge #69 thanked the Cincinnati Police Department for arresting people in the “heinous attack,” the report continued.

FOP also detailed a previous incident in which Merriweather was indicted on July 10 for receiving stolen property, weapons under disability, improper transportation of a firearm and other charges. FOP noted that Merriweather was released on $4,000 bond, although he only needed to post $400, or 10 percent, to go free.

“This is your court system,” the FOP post read.