WATCH: Cincinnati Brawl Victim Reveals She Suffered ‘Bad Brain Trauma’

A victim of the brawl that erupted in downtown Cincinnati on July 25 is thanking those who have shown her support as she recovers from her injuries, Fox News reported on Sunday.

The woman identified only as Holly, who was reportedly trying to diffuse the situation, was punched in the face and fell to the ground during the fight that happened on Elm and Fourth Streets and involved numerous people, per Breitbart News.

In a recent video, Holly shared a message to supporters and the clip shows the extent of her injuries: a black eye and yellow bruises covering one side of her face.

“I just want to say thank you so much to everyone for all of the love and support. It is very humbling that you have sent your prayers, your blessings,” she said. “It’s definitely what’s keeping me going. You have just brought back faith in humanity, so God bless you all and thank you.”

“I appreciate everything that you’re doing for me and my family. It’s been very, very hard and I’m still recovering. I still have very bad brain trauma. Thank you everyone,” Holly concluded.

Six people are facing charges and four were arrested after the incident that police say started as a verbal altercation, WLWT reported on Friday.

Leaders have condemned the violent behavior and Vice President JD Vance also weighed in on the case, per Breitbart News.

When asked about the fight, Vance said, “So what I saw, and I haven’t seen the full context, but what I saw is a mob of lawless thugs beating up on an innocent person, and it’s disgusting, and I hope every single one of those people who engage in violence is prosecuted to the full extent of law, and they will be, they will be, so long as law enforcement in the state of Ohio takes their job seriously.”

Meanwhile, a Democrat city council member in Cincinnati garnered much criticism after she posted a comment about the victims of the street brawl, Breitbart News reported on Thursday.

“They begged for that beat down! I am grateful for the whole story,” Cincinnati Councilwoman Victoria Parks replied to a video of the assault.

Six people including Holly were hurt during the fight, and police are searching for two more suspects in the case, per the Fox article.

“Jermaine Matthews, 39, Dominique Kittle, 37, Montianez Merriweather, 34, and Dekyra Vernon, 24, were arrested for their alleged involvement in the fight. As of Sunday, Kittle, Merriweather, and Vernon remain in custody at the Hamilton County Jail, with Matthews posting bond last week,” the report stated.