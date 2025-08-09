Trump to Hold White House Press Conference on Plans to Address Violent Crime in Washington, D.C.

President Donald Trump announced he will hold a press conference at the White House on Monday outlining a plan to “essentially stop violent crime” in Washington, D.C., following a recent federal law enforcement surge in the city.

“On Monday a Press Conference will be held at the White House which will, essentially, stop violent crime in Washington, D.C. It has become one of the most dangerous cities anywhere in the World. It will soon be one of the safest!!! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DJT,” Trump wrote.

The announcement comes after a series of recent federal actions in response to violent incidents in the city. On August 7, Trump ordered federal law enforcement agencies — including the U.S. Park Police, FBI, DEA, ATF, and divisions of Immigration and Customs Enforcement — to patrol D.C. for seven days. The move followed the assault of Edward Coristine, a 19-year-old software engineer and member of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), who is known online by the name “Big Balls.”

Coristine was attacked in early August by a group of ten individuals outside his car in an upscale neighborhood less than two miles from the White House. Two 15-year-old suspects from Maryland were arrested and charged with unarmed carjacking, according to authorities, while additional suspects are still being sought.

Trump has repeatedly raised the possibility of taking federal control of Washington, D.C., citing concerns about youth crime and calling for changes to city law to allow minors as young as 14 to be prosecuted as adults for certain violent offenses. The District has operated under home rule since 1973, with limited self-governance granted by Congress.

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller stated Thursday that the administration would take “the action necessary to secure the city of Washington,” adding that further announcements would be made by the president.

In April, Mayor Muriel Bowser created a special police unit to address juvenile crime in the city. The mayor has noted overall crime has declined, while the city’s attorney general, Brian Schwalb, is handling the case against the two teenage suspects in Coristine’s assault.