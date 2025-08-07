President Trump has ordered federal law enforcement officers to patrol the streets of Washington, D.C., for the next seven days to crack down on violent crime.

The federal presence will be led by the U.S. Park Police and will reportedly “include officers and agents from the FBI, DEA, ATF, divisions of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and other agencies,” per The Hill.

Thursday’s order came after a March executive order establishing the Making D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force ‘To ensure effective federal participation’ in the enforcement of immigration laws and redirecting resources to apprehend and deport migrants in Washington, as well as monitoring its sanctuary city status to comply with federal immigration laws,” noted the outlet.

The federal presence will be in marked units.

On Wednesday, President Trump said he was actively considering a deployment of federal authorities in the nation’s capital to crack down on violent crime in the wake of a violent attack on a former Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) staffer.

“Washington, DC is an amazing city, but it has been plagued by violent crime for far too long. President Trump has directed an increased presence of federal law enforcement to protect innocent citizens. Starting tonight, there will be no safe harbor for violent criminals in D.C.,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said. “President Trump is committed to making our Nation’s capital safer for its residents, lawmakers, and visitors from all around the world.”

