Assistant AG Harmeet Dhillon Nearly Robbed by ‘Homeless’ Man in D.C.

Harmeet Dhillon, Assistant Attorney General for the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, said she was nearly the victim of a thief in Washington, DC, on Tuesday as the Trump administration cracks down on crime in the capital.

“A malodorous homeless person attempted to swipe my phone today while I was walking in DC back to the DOJ from an appointment — but he was not in his right mind and I artfully dodged the attempt. It’ll be a while till things feel safe in this city, so everyone stay alert!” Dhillon wrote on X:

She added that she was “ok” in a follow-up post, reporting that she was “faster” than the wannabe phone swiper:

“For those asking, I’m ok, nothing happened. I was faster than the homeless guy,” the attorney wrote. “It was next to the NY Ave Presbyterian Church. Several other homeless and mentally fragile people around. Close to the WH and tourist stuff.”

In order to combat the crime crisis in Washington, DC, Trump placed the Metropolitan Police Department under “direct federal control” and activated the National Guard on Monday.

“This is Liberation Day in D.C., and we’re going to take our capital back,” the president said during a press conference. “We’re taking it back. Under the authorities vested in me as the President of the United States, I’m officially invoking section 740 of the District of Columbia Home Rule Act — you know what that is — and placing the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department under direct federal control.”

Homeland Security Sec. Kristi Noem was robbed in April while sitting in a Washington, DC, restaurant, Breitbart News reported.

Noem’s purse, containing $3,000 in cash, her passport, makeup bag, DHS access card, apartment key, and other belongings, was snatched from her table by a masked man.

Law enforcement later arrested 49-year-old Mario Bustamante Leiva and 51-year-old Cristian Rodrigo Montecino-Sanzanaat in connection with the crime, BBC reported.

Olivia Rondeau is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in Washington, DC. Find her on X/Twitter and Instagram.