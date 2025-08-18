Sixty-eight suspects were arrested during one evening in Washington, DC, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said on Sunday.

Bondi made the announcement in a social media post, and gave other details into the operations as President Donald Trump works to combat crime in the nation’s capital.

“Over 300 arrests in D.C. — and counting: Just last night, our federal and DC law enforcement partners made 68 arrests and seized 15 illegal firearms. Homicide suspects, drug traffickers, and more are being charged. I’ll continue to stand with you as we make DC safe again!” she wrote:

In a follow-up post on Monday morning, Bondi said the nation’s capital is “getting safer every night thanks to our law enforcement partners.”

“Just this weekend, 137 arrests were made and 21 illegal firearms were seized. In total, there have been nearly 400 arrests—and we are not slowing down. We are committed to making DC safe again!” she added:

The news comes after Trump announced on August 11 that he was addressing rampant crime in D.C. by “officially invoking section 740 of the district of Columbia Home Rule Act” and “placing the DC Metropolitan Police Department under direct federal control.” He also activated the National Guard.

As expected, some residents protested the next day and heckled federal law enforcement officers amid the crackdown on crime.

Breitbart News reported that “Protestors gathered around the 14th Street Northwest corridor of D.C., where federal law enforcement officers had established a vehicle checkpoint, holding signs and shouting, ‘Go home, fascists,’ and ‘Get off our streets.'”

Despite pushback from some Democrats, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer ((D-NY), it is interesting to note that “Washington, DC, a longtime sanctuary jurisdiction, will now cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in several ways,” Breitbart News reported on Thursday, “just days after President Donald Trump took federal control of the city’s Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) to fight violent crime.”