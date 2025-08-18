An illegal alien with a lengthy criminal history was arrested Wednesday in Lee County, Florida, when a K-9 found drugs in his vehicle, authorities said.

The suspect is identified as Yulier Alvarez-Dominguez, whom the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday has a history of charges for battery on an LEO (law eforcement officer), aggravated battery, battery on a pregnant woman, attempted murder, and prior narcotics charges.

The agency called him a “violent drug dealer who is in the U.S. illegally,” noting he was previously deported.

When officers made the traffic stop, their K-9 alerted them to the presence of drugs inside the suspect’s vehicle; authorities eventually found 96 grams of cocaine stashed in the console.

“Alvarez-Dominguez was arrested for trafficking cocaine. It’s important to note that he is not a U.S. citizen, has been deported before, and now has an ICE hold,” the agency said. Video footage shows the suspect exiting the vehicle and an officer deploying the K-9, who was seen putting its front paws on the door of the suspect’s white truck. An officer is then seen uncovering what appeared to be the drugs wrapped in a red towel, and moments later Alvarez-Dominguez was handcuffed: Previously Deported, Now Busted. Violent Drug Dealer Arrested , : On Wednesday, the Tactical Narcotics Team arrested -—a violent drug dealer who is in the U.S. illegally. A routine traffic stop turned into a major bust when a K-9 unit alerted to the presence of drugs in the truck. ? !️ Alvarez-Dominguez was arrested for trafficking cocaine. It's important to note that he is .. , has been deported before, and now has an .He also has a lengthy criminal history, including Battery on LEO, Aggravated Battery, Battery on Pregnant Female, Attempted Murder, and prior narcotics charges. Posted by Lee County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, August 14, 2025 The news comes as President Donald Trump’s administration has been working to find and detain illegal aliens who have brought crime and violence to communities across the United States. In March, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested an illegal alien with prior drug trafficking convictions in Philadelphia. An image taken during the arrest showed the woman sobbing:

Breitbart News reported in late July that ICE was continuing to arrest what Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials described as the “worst of the worst” illegals across the nation.

“In the latest string of arrests, shared exclusively with Breitbart News, ICE agents nabbed illegal aliens with convictions for crimes like child sexual abuse, rape, drug trafficking, drunk driving, and assault, among other crimes,” the report stated.

The outlet said on Wednesday, “On the same day an illegal alien MS-13 gang member was sentenced to life in prison without parole for raping and murdering Rachel Morin, a mother of five children, in Maryland, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents arrested convicted killers, child abusers, and rapists.”