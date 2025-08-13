ICE Agents Arrest Illegal Alien Convicted Killers, Child Abusers, Rapists

On the same day an illegal alien MS-13 gang member was sentenced to life in prison without parole for raping and murdering Rachel Morin, a mother of five children, in Maryland, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents arrested convicted killers, child abusers, and rapists.

“Just yesterday, Rachel Morin’s murderer — an illegal alien from El Salvador — was convicted and sentenced to life in prison without parole. The same day, ICE arrested a murderer, pedophiles, and sexual predators,” the Department of Homeland Security’s Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement:

ICE law enforcement is working around the clock to protect Americans from vile criminals who should have never been in our country in the first place. Yesterday’s arrests are yet another example of how President Trump and Secretary Noem continue to prioritize Americans over criminal illegal aliens. [Emphasis added]

Among those illegal aliens arrested by ICE agents are 69-year-old Gabriel Figueroa-Gama of Mexico and 50-year-old Rodolfo Sagastume-Avolos of Guatemala.

Figueroa-Gama has been convicted of murder in the sanctuary city of Chicago, Illinois, while Sagastume-Avolos has been convicted of “murder intention” in the sanctuary state of New York.

ICE agents also arrested 24-year-old Francisco Perez-Gonzalez of Guatemala, who has been convicted of sodomy by force in the sanctuary state of California, and 42-year-old Juan Carlos Albardo-Relles of Honduras, who has been convicted of aggravated assault of a child in Harris County, Texas.

Luis Galavis-De La Rosa, a 30-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, was arrested by ICE agents in Queens, New York City, a sanctuary jurisdiction, after having been convicted of robbery and criminal possession of a weapon.

