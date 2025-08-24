A Florida woman is accused of performing dental work without a license after promoting her services on social media.

The suspect, identified as Emely Martinez, claimed to be a veneer technician working at the Tapp Inn Beauty Bar in Pinellas Park. Her clients were allegedly offered full-mouth veneers for much cheaper than the services would cost at a licensed dental office, Fox 13 reported on Friday.

An image shows the suspect in the case:

Authorities said two customers suffered pain, infections, and complications after she worked on their teeth and they reported the issue to Pinellas Park law enforcement.

Investigators alleged Martinez used “crazy glue” to attach fake veneers to her clients’ teeth. Due to the complications, some of her customers later underwent emergency dental work to repair the damage. Officials said when clients became upset about the work she did on their teeth, Martinez refused to make it right or refund their money, Fox 13 reported on Thursday.

Video footage shows Martinez’s social media advertisements with before-and-after clips of clients’ teeth:

Pinellas Park Police Sgt. Windy Vater told WFLA authorities believe Martinez used nail glue to attach the veneers, and it was possible she pulled some clients’ teeth.

Martinez has been in trouble with the law before. She was arrested in March for unlicensed dental work following a warrant out of Hillsborough County. The woman is also accused of using different names and operating under different business titles to perform the work.

Martinez was arrested Wednesday and is being held behind bars on several charges including scheme to defraud and practicing dentistry without an active license.

When speaking about the case and how important it is to go to a licensed professional, a Tampa dentist told WFLA, “These are your teeth, you’re only given one set when you’re an adult. Once they go away, now we’re looking at other products that could cost $50,000 to $80,000 to get you back with teeth chewing.”