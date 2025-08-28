Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) admitted on Wednesday that President Donald Trump’s “surge” of law enforcement in the city has dramatically reduced crime and made “neighborhoods feel safer.”

“We greatly appreciate the surge of officers that enhance what [the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD)] has been able to do in this city,” the Democrat mayor said at a press conference:

Speaking about carjackings, which she called the “most troubling” crime that plagued the district in 2023, Bowser revealed that there has been an almost 90-percent drop compared to the same 20-day period last year.

“We know that when carjackings go down, when use of guns goes down, when homicide or robbery go down, neighborhoods feel safer and are safer, so this surge has been important to us,” the mayor continued, before adding that she has been working directly with U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi and Trump’s White House chief of staff Susie Wiles.

Bondi touted the federal takeover of MPD as a success in a social media post on Monday:

“Over 1,000 arrests and more than 100 illegal guns seized. Last night, another 86 arrests including multiple suspects accused of assaulting law enforcement and National Guard — and a suspected Tren de Aragua gang member. Every day of our mission we are making DC safe again,” the attorney general wrote.

Overall, crime in the district has fallen 15 percent compared to the same period in 2024, NBC News reported, citing MPD data.

Bowser’s positive comments on Trump’s invocation of Section 740 of the District of Columbia Home Rule Act come after she initially balked at the move, calling it “unsettling and unprecedented.”

The Home Rule Act only allows for 30 days of federal control of MPD, so the Trump administration has fewer than 10 days left without a joint resolution from Congress to continue their D.C. crime crackdown.

Olivia Rondeau is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in Washington, DC. Find her on X/Twitter and Instagram.