Police found a newborn baby dead in a park near the east side of Indianapolis, Indiana, on Monday.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department received a call around 3:00 p.m. that there was a dead infant at Brookside Park, located at 3500 Brookside Parkway S. Dr., Fox 59 reported. A passerby discovered the infant and called police, according to the department.

When officers arrived at the scene, they conducted a death investigation and located the infant near the edge of a wooded area of the park, per the report.

“The Indiana Department of Child Services, Marion County Coroner’s Office, Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency and IMPD child abuse detectives all responded to the scene to assist with the investigation,” according to the report. “Officials believe the infant was less than a day old at the time of their death.”

Detectives said they are “concerned about the child’s mother, who may be in need of medical attention.”

The department reminded the public that the state has a Safe Haven law, which allows parents to legally surrender their infants up to 60 days after birth to hospitals, fire stations, police stations, EMS providers, and anonymously to baby boxes.

The Indiana Department of Child Services website notes that “as long as there are no signs of intentional abuse on the baby, no information is required of the person leaving the baby. Any knowledge of the date of birth, race, parent medical history, child’s health or anything that would be useful to the child’s caregiver would be greatly appreciated.”

“Once a baby is surrendered under the Safe Haven Law, Indiana DCS will take the child into custody through Child Protective Services (CPS) or a Licensed Child Placing Agency (LCPA). After DCS takes custody of a child, he or she is then placed with a caregiver,” according to the report.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the newborn’s death or the mother to contact to the department. Police asked tipsters to send any pertinent information related to the case to IMPD Child Abuse Detective Robert Burns by calling (317) 765-6096 or sending an email to Robert.Burns@indy.gov.