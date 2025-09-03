WATCH: Body Cam Video Released of Chuck E. Cheese Mascot Arrest

Police body cam footage released this week shows the arrest of a Chuck E. Cheese mascot in July in Tallahassee, Florida.

“Get him,” a police officer can be heard saying upon spotting Chuck E. Cheese inside the arcade, according to body cam footage that went viral on social media.

Watch Below:

The mascot was then placed in handcuffs, at which point he was told to not to cause a scene, and to “stop resisting.”

Police entered the restaurant on the evening of July 23 and asked the cashier, “Ma’am who is in the mouse suit? Was it the gentleman who was just up here?”

Officers were referring to Jermell Jones, who has felony charges for using a stolen credit card, among other charges, according to a report by WTXL.

Spectators appeared stunned as they watched the mascot being placed in handcuffs, with one officer explaining to a bystander, “He’s a criminal.”

“Would y’all put Micky Mouse in handcuffs?” one seemingly upset woman demanded.

An officer said, “We got to do our job ma’am,” and the Chuck E. Cheese mascot was taken outside to a police car.

“The parents are not happy with me — with us — for getting Chuck E. Cheese,” one officer can be heard telling another officer outside the police vehicle as the mascot was being read his rights.

Images of Chuck E. Cheese being arrested went viral on social media.

