GoFundMe has removed online fundraisers for the homeless man accused of killing a Ukrainian refugee on a train in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The suspect in the case is identified as 35-year-old Decarlos Brown Jr., who is accused of randomly stabbing 23-year-old Iryna Zarutska in August, the New York Post reported on Monday, noting Brown is a career criminal who has been arrested 14 times.

One fundraiser the outlet pointed to said, “Raise funds to stop the injustice against Decarlos Brown Jr.”

The Post cited another fundraiser that claimed helping the suspect would support the so-called “fight” against racism and bias, while another said the judicial system and the state’s mental health services failed the stabbing suspect and he was not totally to blame.

Following backlash from people online, the fundraising website said, “GoFundMe’s Terms of Service explicitly prohibit fundraisers that raise money for the legal defense of anyone formally charged with an alleged violent crime. Consistent with this long-standing policy, this fundraiser has been removed from the platform and the donors who contributed to the fundraiser have been fully refunded.”

After the violent incident, police charged Brown with first degree murder, per Breitbart News.

WBTV News shared video footage on Friday of the moments before and after the young woman was stabbed. Passengers on the train at first did not appear to have noticed what happened, but they soon realized Brown was walking around on the train, leaving drops of blood all over the floor. The outlet said someone tried to aid the victim but she ultimately died:

The Post article also noted that “a fundraising page set up for the victim’s family has since raked in well over $75,000.”

Several establishment media outlets were criticized for not covering the violent and fatal stabbing, Breitbart News reported on Sunday.