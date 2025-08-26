A homeless man is accused in the brutal killing of a Ukrainian refugee on Friday in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The victim, identified as 23-year-old Iryna Zarutska, was stabbed to death on the Lynx Blue Line light rail system at the East/West Boulevard station, WBTV reported Monday.

The young woman had fled from Ukraine amid the ongoing war with Russia and resettled in Charlotte, her loved ones said in a GoFundMe created after they learned she was killed.

Images show the young woman and the suspect in the case:

In a case update published Saturday, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said:

As a result of the continued investigation, Decarlos Brown Jr., 34, was identified as a suspect in this case. Brown was transported to Atrium Health with non-life-threatening injuries sustained at the time of the incident. Brown will be arrested upon his release. He is charged with First Degree Murder. A third party was also transported to Atrium Health at the time of the incident for a non-related medical event.

Per the WBTV article, Brown has a history of run-ins with the law.

According to the New York Post, Brown has a rap sheet including felony larceny, communicating threats, and robbery with a dangerous weapon — the latter charge landing him in jail for five years.

“Court records show that Charlotte police had arrested Brown before — most recently for reportedly misusing 911,” WBTV said, adding, “According to a January arrest record, Brown told responding officers during a welfare check that he believed someone gave him ‘man-made’ material that was inside his body, controlling when he ate, walked, and talked.”

WCOSTV on Monday cited court records that showed Brown is homeless. Video footage from WCNC recorded first responders at the scene of the stabbing, and one official told the outlet the incident occurred on the train:

A friend of the victim told the outlet in a phone call, “She’s somebody who abided by the law and doesn’t get to live another day to even try.”

“The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. As additional information develops, it will be released by the CMPD’s Public Affairs Division. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-8477 (TIPS) and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective,” police said.