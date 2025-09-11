PHOTO: Former Congressman Madison Cawthorn Arrested in Florida

Former Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) was arrested on Wednesday in Cape Coral, Florida, after failing to appear in court regarding a traffic infraction.

Cawthorn was supposed to appear in court at 8:30 a.m. for an arraignment in Collier County after police in Naples cited him for driving without a license in April, Gulf Coast News reported Wednesday.

He was arrested on an out-of-county warrant issued early Wednesday at his home but was soon released on a $2,000 bond.

Cawthorn has reportedly been gearing up to run for Florida’s 19th Congressional District seat, according to an Axios article published on September 3 that cited individuals familiar with the matter.

“Cawthorn was meeting with Republican lawmakers on Capitol Hill on Wednesday to discuss his bid for the seat, a source familiar told Axios,” the outlet said. “Cawthorn represented North Carolina’s 11th district from 2021–2023 before losing his seat after a scandal-plagued first term.”

The Gulf Coast News article said that in 2024 Cawthorn was involved in a vehicle crash in Collier County when he reportedly rear-ended a Florida State Trooper’s vehicle.

Video footage taken by someone across from the scene shows the trooper and Cawthorn on the side of the road, and a reporter for WLOS said the trooper sustained minor injuries:

Gulf Coast News cited a statement the outlet obtained after Cawthorn’s recent arrest which said, “Former Congressman, Madison Cawthorn, was arrested earlier today for failure to appear for a routine traffic infraction. Madison keeps a very busy schedule and, due to a scheduling misunderstanding, did not appear in court this morning. Following processing Madison was immediately released.”

In 2022, North Carolina State Sen. Chuck Edwards (R) unseated Cawthorn in the state’s 11th congressional district primary, according to Breitbart News.