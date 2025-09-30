Authorities have reportedly seized a record one million pounds of cocaine during fiscal year 2025, the news coming as President Donald Trump fights drug trafficking cartels.

“A Florida-based multi-agency task force has seized a record one million pounds of cocaine during fiscal year 2025 — a haul officials say represents 378 million lethal doses, enough to kill every American,” Fox News reported Monday.

The outlet continued:

The seizure was announced by Joint Inter-Agency Task Force – South (JIATF-S), led by U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM). The unit, which includes the U.S. Coast Guard, works with partner nations to disrupt the flow of illicit drugs through the “transit zone” between South America, Central America and the Caribbean and to weaken transnational criminal organizations. … JIATF-S confirmed to Fox News Digital that the effort has denied cartels and narco-terrorists $11.34 billion in revenue and removed 377.9 million lethal doses from the streets.

In May, the U.S. Coast Guard offloaded 28,500 pounds of cocaine at Port Everglades, and photos show the massive haul:

It is important to note that Colombia’s far-left president, Gustavo Petro, and Venezuela’s socialist dictator, Nicolás Maduro, recently condemned the United States for its drug enforcement efforts, per Breitbart News.

The Fox article noted that “Maduro is accused by U.S. authorities of helping lead the Cartel of the Suns, a Venezuelan drug-trafficking network allegedly comprised of senior government and military officials.”

Per the Breitbart report, the leftists’ condemnations came after the U.S. military reportedly struck down a second Venezuelan drug trafficking boat in Caribbean international waters.

“The strike against the vessel comes days after the United States previously struck another Venezuelan drug-laden boat, resulting in the deaths of 11 suspected Tren de Aragua members. The actions are part of President Trump’s ongoing efforts to combat Latin American drug cartels in Caribbean international waters and curb the flow of drugs entering the United States,” the Breitbart News article read.

Trump also recently named Afghanistan, India, China, and 20 other nations as illegal drug threats or important transit points on the drug supply pipeline, the outlet reported September 18.