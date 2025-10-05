Massachusetts Gym Teacher Facing Child Porn Charges

Massachusetts State Police have arrested a 60-year-old Boston-area physical education teacher on charges of possessing and disseminating child pornography.

Police arrested Stephen McDonough, 60, who served as a part-time gym teacher at St. Stephens Armenian Elementary School in Watertown, a city of 35,000 that is part of greater Boston, area news outlets reported Friday.

“He taught at SSAES on Mondays and had been to our school only three times since the beginning of the school year and will not be returning to SSAES,” the school said in a statement. “We have no reason to believe photos of SSAES students were involved.”

State police said McDonough worked at multiple schools in the state, CBS reported, though the department did not specify the names and locations of those schools.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children contacted the Massachusetts State Police Cyber Crime Unit in late August about “suspicious activity online related to child pornography” coming from a home in Waltham, located where a teacher lived, about 11 miles west of downtown Boston.

Authorities secured a search warrant for McDonough’s home in late September and allegedly found child pornography on his phone and at his home. State Police troopers also allegedly discovered child pornography on McDonough’s online profile.

McDonough pleaded not guilty late last month when he was arraigned in Waltham District Court and ordered held on $25,000 cash bail.

If released, the Court ordered him to have no unsupervised contact with anyone under 18 and to not work or volunteer with anyone under 18. McDonough is due back in court for a pretrial hearing on October 22.

Contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the author of the New York Times best seller House of Secrets , which documents one of the worst cases of child sexual abuse in U.S. history, and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more