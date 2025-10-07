U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi revealed crime statistics on Monday as President Donald Trump works to protect American cities and their residents.

Bondi wrote in a social media post that at the president’s direction, “we are making America safe again: In Washington, DC our law enforcement partners have made 3,837 arrests to date and seized 361 illegal guns. In Memphis, 273 arrests have been made in just under a week and 73 illegal guns seized.”

After Trump planned to execute a crime crackdown in the nation’s capital, Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) was in denial about her crime-ridden city being in trouble. However, its crime rate saw a big drop after the president federalized the city’s police department, Breitbart News reported in August.

In September, the president signed a memo establishing the “Memphis Safe Task Force” that resembles the one he established in D.C., per Breitbart News.

He said at the time “It’s very important because of the crime that’s going on, not only in Memphis, in many cities, and we’re going to take care of all of them step by step, just like we did in DC.”

The Breitbart News article noted that “Trump highlighted Memphis’s status in 2024 as the American city with the highest violent crime rate, the third-highest murder rate, and the highest property crime rate.”

The report continued:

The memorandum shows that representatives from many different federal departments and agencies, ranging from the Department of the Treasury to the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), will comprise the task force. The task force is encouraged to draw upon strategies and principles implemented in the D.C. crime crackdown as it addresses both violent crime and non-violent crime in Memphis, according to a White House fact sheet.