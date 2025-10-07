Police: Arizona Drag Queen Charged for Having Sex with 13-Year-Old Boy

A 35-year-old drag queen in Phoenix, Arizona, is accused of having sex with a 13-year-old boy after meeting on a dating app.

The suspect is identified as Michael Browder, whose drag name is Aubrey Ghalichi, ABC 15 reported Monday.

The outlet said Browder was arrested in September on two counts of sexual conduct with a minor.

The alleged victim told authorities he posed as an 18 year old online, then arranged for two men to meet him for sex at different times. The boy claimed he did not know the men but law enforcement found one online conversation from the boy’s laptop which helped them identify the suspect.

Browder has allegedly admitted to police that he met and had sex with the victim. However, he allegedly claimed it was so dark in the apartment he could not ascertain the victim’s age.

“Browder did allegedly tell police that he was under the impression the victim was 18 or 19 years old,” the ABC 15 article read.

A Facebook profile with the name Aubrey Ghalichi shows advertisements for drag queen events. One post features the performer with long blonde hair and wearing a cowboy hat:

In a social media post on September 23, Phoenix Pride made an announcement regarding the allegations against Browder.

“Phoenix Pride has removed Aubrey Ghalichi (Michael Browder) from this year’s lineup following recent serious allegations. They will not appear at the Phoenix Pride Festival,” the post read.

“Allegations of this nature are reprehensible and contrary to our values. We encourage survivors of sexual abuse to reach out for support through local and national hotlines (numbers listed in graphic),” it stated.

The suspect was held on a $10,000 secured appearance bond, per the ABC 15 article.