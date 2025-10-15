Order Mix-Up Leads to Brutal Beatdown in Texas Burger Joint

A dispute over a food order blew up into an ugly beatdown inside a Texas restaurant, with a viral video of the apparent one-sided rumble emerging this week on social media.

“Let’s check in on Whataburger in San Antonio and see how it’s going,” quipped one poster on X while featuring the video. “Exactly as expected.”

Rebecca Noel, who identified herself as the mother of one of the apparent victims in the violent assault, did not find anything humorous about the incident when she posted a statement with the video and a photo of the restaurant’s bloody floor on Facebook.

She wrote:

At Whataburger … part of another table’s order was mistakenly brought to my son and his friends. Instead of the staff acknowledging their error, they reportedly told the other customers, “They have your food.” Moments later, those individuals confronted my son and his friends, and within seconds, the situation escalated far beyond a simple misunderstanding — to a violent assault.

Police were dispatched to the restaurant just after 3 a.m. on October 5 in response to the incident, the San Antonio Police Department told KSAT.

Police confirmed it was an order mix-up that caused the conflict between the two groups, though no details were shared of what words were said or whether race was involved in the conflict.

“Seven people were arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injuries,” authorities told KSAT.

Arrested were Andres Garcia Cardenas, 21, Tyrone Tolliver, 21, Miguel Torres, 57, Meili Torres, 21, Andrew Lopez, 21, Deontae Tolliver, 23, and Veronica Valdez, 53, police said.

The group that got the wrong food order, according to an SAPD report, was two 18-year-olds and two 20-year-olds.

Noel, the mother of one of the young men, wrote that all the families of her son’s group will be pressuring authorities to fully prosecute “these men “seen in the video assaulting kids.”

She also urged the video to go viral, adding, “This was senseless. Please share – these kids deserve justice.”

Contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the author of the New York Times best seller House of Secrets and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.