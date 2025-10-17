WATCH: Missouri Restaurant Shames Customer Who Left Fake $1,000 Bill

A local restaurant in St. Louis, Missouri, that is fed up with being the target of thieves took matters into its own hands recently.

Michael’s Bar and Grill is tired of losing money over such issues. The most recently incident happened Tuesday when a man ordered a hamburger and a couple of sides and the bill came out to approximately $40, First Alert 4 reported Wednesday.

Restaurant employee Kristina Moriarty said he asked the server if she could give him change for a $100 bill, but when she went to change it, he left the premises and restaurant staff realized he had passed her a fake $1,000 bill.

Click here to see a close-up of the bill and the receipt for the man’s dinner, while another photo shows the man wearing a dark-colored shirt and tan pants:

The restaurant has multiple security measures in place, according to Moriarty.

“We have cameras everywhere. We have license plate readers, we have facial recognition that we had to invest in because unfortunately, these things keep happening to small businesses around here,” she explained.

However, the restaurant decided to take things one step further to shame people who try to dine-and-dash, leaving workers in the lurch. Therefore, it has been posting photos of the suspects on its Facebook page, and that seemed to do the trick in this instance.

“According to Moriarty, the customer who attempted to pay with the fake $1,000 bill, presumably saw his photo and returned to the restaurant Wednesday afternoon, apologized, settled his bill, and even left a tip for the server,” the outlet said.

When speaking of how purposefully not paying a bill affects employees, bartender Dawn Lamb said, “We work for our tips, and this affects us. The profit margins are too small for this to keep happening.”

The restaurant’s Facebook page said it has been in business since 1979.