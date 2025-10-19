A “very specific” anonymous tip led investigators on Saturday to human remains believed to be those of a Philadelphia beauty queen who went missing two weeks ago.

A police spokesperson told ABC News the remains found on the grounds of an abandoned school are believed to be those of 23-year-old Kada Scott, the outlet reported.

“The remains were found in a heavily wooded area after police received a ‘very specific’ anonymous tip overnight and officers searched the area around 10 a.m. local time on Saturday, First Deputy Commissioner of the Philadelphia Police Department John Stanford told reporters during a press briefing on Saturday evening,” the outlet said, noting the medical examiner’s office will work on confirming the identity of the person and a cause of death.

Police searched the area earlier in the week and found evidence the young woman had been at the scene, Fox 29 reported.

Officials located the remains near the former Ada Lewis Middle School in a shallow grave.

The last time anyone saw the victim was when she arrived for an overnight shift at a senior living facility in early October, the outlet said. Authorities later found her car there.

Twenty-one-year-old Keon King was arrested and charged on Wednesday with kidnapping among other charges “for his involvement” with Scott’s disappearance, and his bail was set at $2.5 million, according to the report.

The Fox article continued:

According to prosecutors and police sources, King was previously charged this year after allegedly abducting and assaulting another woman. While that case involved video evidence and severe allegations — including strangulation — it was dropped when the victim and a key witness failed to show up in court. Now, with Scott’s disappearance under investigation, officials say the earlier case has been reopened and may reveal a pattern of behavior. District Attorney Larry Krasner’s [D] office said it will release additional information in the coming days as investigators continue to piece together Scott’s final movements and examine new forensic evidence.

Krasner on Friday admitted his team “could’ve done better” when talking about why officials dismissed a separate case earlier this year where King was charged with kidnapping, before he was charged in Scott’s case.

Scott was a graduate of Penn State and had recently begun taking part in beauty pageants, her father told Dateline.

“She broke into it this past summer. It’s called Miss USA. That was actually her first time participating in a pageant. She said she loved the experience and wanted to do it again,” he explained.

Prior to her disappearance, Scott reportedly told her loved ones that an unknown person had been harassing her over the phone, the ABC article noted.

“Officials said evidence shows Scott was ‘in communication with an individual’ — identified as King — and that she appeared to meet with him ‘very shortly after’ she left work on Oct. 4,” the outlet noted.