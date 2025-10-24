Report: Charlotte Motel Murder Suspect Has More Than 40 Previous Arrests

A suspect in the recent murder of a man in Charlotte, North Carolina, was reportedly previously arrested over 40 times.

The suspect is identified as 32-year-old Ronnie Fewell, who Fox News reported Thursday had been arrested at least 40 times dating back to 2012, citing court and arrest documents.

The outlet continued:

Fewell had previously been arrested for charges of resisting a public officer, breaking and entering, possession of stolen goods, assault on a female, possession of cocaine, selling cocaine, possession of a firearm by felon, possession of a stolen firearm, robbery, assault on a female, assault with a deadly weapon and more. Many of the charges were dismissed by the local state’s attorney and resulted in no jail time, according to court records, but he has served time in prison for several convictions.

Now, Fewell is accused of fatally shooting a man named Ronald Neville on October 10 at a local Motel 6.

Video footage law enforcement obtained reportedly showed the suspect was one of three men who broke into the motel room. A few seconds later, one of the men ran out of the room carrying a backpack the he did not have prior to entering. The bag reportedly contained items worth over $100.

Fewell was named as one of the people allegedly responsible for the killing. An image shows the suspect alongside what appear to be his previous mugshots:

Authorities have charged Fewell with felony murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and felony conspiracy in the case. He was ordered detained at the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office with no bond.

The news comes after a man named Decarlos Brown Jr. was accused of fatally stabbing a Ukrainian woman, identified as Iryna Zarutska, on a train in Charlotte in August, Breitbart News reported.

A hearing for that suspect was delayed until 2026, a move that sparked outrage among officials who questioned if “pro-crime Democrats” were trying to slow-walk justice.

Video footage shows the horrific moment Brown allegedly stabbed the young woman as she sat on the train:

Breitbart News reported October 15: