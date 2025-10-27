A man in St. Paul, Minnesota, is accused of posting a TikTok video offering to pay a bounty for the murder of U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi.

The suspect, identified as Tyler Maxon Avalos, allegedly posted an image of Bondi with a caption that read “WANTED: Pam Bondi — REWARD: $45,000 — DEAD OR ALIVE (Preferably Dead),” Fox News reported Monday.

An image of the alleged post appears to have a sniper scope dot on the photo of Bondi:

The Fox article said the suspect is also accused of writing, “Cough cough. When they don’t serve us, then what?” on the post.

A federal investigation was launched once another TikTok user flagged the post. Officials arrested the suspect at an apartment building on Thursday, and he now faces federal charges in the case.

The Fox report said Avalos has a long criminal history that includes convictions for stalking and domestic violence.

WATCH — AG Pam Bondi Holds News Conference on Combating Political Violence:

“His TikTok account, investigators noted, also featured anarchist symbols and links to anti-government literature. His profile also brandished a link to ‘An Anarchist FAQ book,’ according to court filings,” the outlet noted.

Although Ty Cobb, former White House special counsel and critic of President Donald Trump, said recently that Bondi is the most “reprehensible” person to hold that office, she has been working alongside officials to crack down on crime across the nation.

Bondi recently revealed crime statistics showing those efforts have yielded significant results, per Breitbart News.

Bondi also gave a warning to Democrat leaders who have threatened Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers enforcing deportation laws, the outlet reported Friday.

“The coordinated federal pushback is a response to the massive resistance from Democrats to the enforced deportation of millions of illegal migrants,” the outlet said.

“Progressive Democrats defend the migrants because they cannot agree to recognize the civic distinction between citizens and economic migrants. This resistance is backed by local business groups, which use the migrants to provide cheap services — such as food delivery — to the upper-income customers who are a critical part of the Democrats’ voting bloc and donor base,” it noted.