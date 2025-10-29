Florida Man Convicted of Killing Pregnant Girlfriend Who Refused Abortion

A Florida man has been found guilty of shooting and killing his pregnant girlfriend, who refused to get an abortion.

Donovan Faison, 23, was convicted of first-degree murder, killing an unborn child, and burglary, and he could face the death penalty, PEOPLE reported. Faison began the death penalty phase of his trial on Wednesday.

Faison is accused of shooting 18-year-old Kaylin Fiengo in the head as she sat inside her car at Coastline Park on Nov. 11, 2022, in Sanford. Faison was arrested ten months later for the murder of Fiengo and her unborn baby after investigators found evidence indicating he lured her to the park to kill her, according to the report.

Investigators with the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office discovered text messages between Faison and Fiengo showing he was upset about her pregnancy. Fiengo first told him she was pregnant by sending him a picture of positive pregnancy tests. He responded by accusing her of lying, followed by “Abortion!!!” said Matt Reed, public information officer for the State Attorney’s office in the 18th Judicial Circuit.

At trial, prosecutors argued that Faison was “angry and felt pressured because he was living with another woman who suspected him of cheating.”

Prosecutors pointed to another text between Faison and a friend about Fiengo refusing to have her baby aborted.

“On my brothers grave, I’m gonna crop her out,” Faison texted, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors said Faison persuaded Fiengo to meet him at the park shortly after sending that text to his friend. There, he shot her in the head and left her and her baby to die in the car, according to the report. Investigators at the murder scene found an ultrasound image of the baby lying near Fiengo’s body.

Prosecutors also pointed to the testimony of a friend who said Fiengo told her she was going to the park to meet Faison the night she was killed.

Prosecutors highlighted the text Faison sent to his friend before Fiengo’s murder.

“He said he was going to do it, then he did it. The police got the right guy,” Domenick Leo said.

Faison’s lawyer did not respond to the outlet’s request for comment by the time of publication.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.