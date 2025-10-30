Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey Staffer Fired After Drug Trafficking Arrest

Lamar Cook, a staffer for Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey (D), was reportedly fired after he was arrested in connection with a drug trafficking investigation linked to a state office building.

Cook, who worked as the deputy director of Healey’s western Massachusetts office, was arrested on Tuesday, according to a report by Boston 25 News.

The 45-year-old’s charges involve trafficking over 200 grams of cocaine, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition during a traffic stop, Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni and a spokesperson for the governor’s office told the outlet.

“The governor’s office has been made aware of the arrest of an employee, Lamar Cook,” a spokesperson for Healey told Boston 25 News. “The conduct that occurred here is unacceptable and represents a major breach of the public trust.”

“Mr. Cook has been terminated from his position effective immediately. This criminal investigation is ongoing, and our administration will work with law enforcement to assist them in their work,” the spokesperson added.

Cook’s arrest arrived on the heels of investigators searching the ex-Healey staffer’s office at the Springfield State Office Building on Monday, after about 17 pounds of cocaine was intercepted during a controlled delivery operation at the building the day before, prosecutors said.

“The controlled delivery took place at 436 Dwight St., the Springfield State Office Building, where the suspect was employed,” Gulluni’s office said. “On Monday night, October 27, 2025, investigators executed a search warrant of the suspect’s former office within the office building.”

Gulluni’s office added that Cook’s arrest is derived from two prior drug seizures that were conducted by authorities on October 10 at Hotel UMass in Amherst, Massachusetts, where about 28 pounds of cocaine was discovered during a search of suspicious packages.

“Evidence collected during that operation was consistent with the narcotics recovered during the most recent controlled delivery in Springfield,” the Hampden District Attorney’s office said.

On Wednesday, Cook was arraigned in Springfield District Court, where a plea of not guilty was entered on his behalf.

The judge presiding over the hearing reportedly ordered the former Healey staffer to remain in custody pending a second court appearance on Friday.

