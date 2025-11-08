A woman is accused of throwing hot coffee on a McDonald’s manager in Buena Vista, Michigan, leaving other customers shocked.

The incident, which was caught on camera, showed the moment the suspect, whose name is reportedly Casharrra Brown, having a verbal argument with the restaurant’s manager on Tuesday, the New York Post reported.

The customer was apparently upset that she allegedly had to wait over an hour after putting in her online order, which was cancelled. She wanted a refund, which turned into the situation escalating.

When the manager told the woman she got her coffee and that’s all she was charged for, she added a refund would take up to 48 hours.

The two continued arguing, and at one point the customer appeared to say she wanted an apology for being there over an hour. When the manager turned and walked away, the customer picked up the cup of coffee and allegedly threw it at the her, leaving her covered in the liquid.

“Fuck you, bitch! Catch that hot-ass coffee!” she shouted before exiting the building. The manager screamed when the coffee hit her back.

The Buena Vista Police Department shared the video footage and thanked the public for their quick responses, adding they had identified the suspect.

When speaking of the incident, witness Justin Rogalski told Fox 2, “It got all over her back and neck, and her shirt was just covered. She threw hot coffee on somebody—that’s assault.”

The outlet said the manager suffered minor burns during the incident. Per the Post article, a warrant was issued for the suspect’s arrest after law enforcement received hundreds of tips about her. Police said they know where she lives but they have been unable to find her.

Buena Vista detective Russ Pahssen said authorities have asked that she be charged with felonious assault in the case.