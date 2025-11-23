Rural Missouri Teacher Who Paid Students for Sex Sentenced to 10 Years

A Missouri court has sentenced a 30-year-old former substitute teacher to a decade in prison for essentially turning her rural middle school students into prostitutes, paying them for sex and rewarding them with drugs and alcohol.

Carissa Jane Smith of Dixon, MO, a town of only 1,200 130 miles southwest of St. Louis, was arrested a year ago on 19 felony counts, including rape and sex trafficking of minors, according to previous reports.

In an apparent plea agreement, Smith pled guilty in September to the reduced charges of two counts of sexual contact with a student and one count of first-degree child endangerment.

The details that emerged in the case since police arrested Smith last year present a harrowing tale of debauchery in the small Dixon R-1 School District over a one-year period beginning in the late Summer of 2023. She was hired in 2022.

Authorities said Smith, while working at multiple schools in the regional district that serves some 2,000 households that include surrounding rural areas, would pay students $100 or more in cash or through a phone app in exchange for sex acts.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department said she would have sex with students at her home while her husband was away at work and in her car on the side of rural roads.

One boy alleged during a sexual encounter Smith demanded he ejaculate inside of her. He reportedly told her that was “fucked up,” but she responded by offering him more cash.

Authorities said Smith repeatedly warnings victims not to talk about their encounters or she would “get into trouble.”

When one pupil was said to have video of her performing oral sex, Smith “smashed” the student’s phone, court documents also alleged.

The substitute teacher even allegedly got her husband with lies involved to quash any potential guilt.

Authorities said Smith told him one of victims was blackmailing her with a video of them smoking marijuana. As a result, the apparently clueless husband threatened the boy with a baseball bat.

Smith was arrested in August of last year. She was sentenced on November 19.

Contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the author of the New York Times best seller House of Secrets , which documents one of the worst cases of child sexual abuse in U.S. history, and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.