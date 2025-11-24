Police in Burbank, California, are grieving the loss of a beloved K-9 who was shot and killed on Saturday evening while chasing a suspect.

The shooting happened after a man refused to pull over for officers in the 2400 block of Buena Vista Street near the 5 freeway that evening, prompting a chase, Fox 11 reported Sunday.

A passenger bailed out of the suspect’s vehicle and ran with the Burbank Police Department’s K-9 Spike on his heels.

However, the suspect opened fire on the K-9, killing him.

“The police canine was transported to a local emergency veterinarian, but succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased,” the department said in a press release.

Meanwhile, officers located the suspect, still armed with a handgun, hiding near the freeway:

Additional resources were necessary, so the incident transitioned into a joint agency operation between the Burbank and Glendale Police Departments. This included additional police canine units, crisis negotiators, and the Burbank Police Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT). Multiple efforts were made to communicate and negotiate with the suspect, encouraging him to surrender peacefully. Officers established a containment and deployed less lethal systems in an attempt to induce him to surrender.

However, the suspect shot at officers, hitting police vehicles. When law enforcement returned fire, they hit the suspect and he was pronounced dead at the scene. The police department said his identity was not yet known.

In a social media post on Sunday, Burbank police shared their grief about losing K-9 Spike “who courageously gave his life in the line of duty after being struck by gunfire from an armed suspect.”

The agency called him an intelligent and devoted partner, adding, “Please keep Spike’s handler, Ofcr Salas, his family, and the Burbank PD in your thoughts and prayers as we navigate this tremendous loss.”

K-9 Spike was a Belgian Malinois who had been working with the department for two years. He had recently become certified as a narcotics dog, NBC Los Angeles reported.

Lt. Derek Green explained, “This is a tough one. This is no different than losing a police officer. It’s a dog, but it is part of our law enforcement family,” noting that K-9 Spike did not hesitate to go after the suspect.

The police department on Sunday also shared the text of “A K-9s Pledge”:

“I will lay down my life for you and expect nothing but love in return. I protect all officers with my life, and would gladly take a bullet in their place. I am sent in to find lost children and fugitives on the run. I am first sent in and often the last to leave. I protect and serve and would die for any and all officers. I only ask for love and care.” Without a shadow of a doubt, K9 Spike lived up to his pledge. K9 Spike made the ultimate sacrifice, putting his life on the line for his family. Your mission is complete, hero. Rest in heaven, enjoy endless treats and all the bites your brave heart desires. Thank you for the countless smiles you brought to the Burbank PD family with your presence. You will never be forgotten.

Community members have since created a memorial for K-9 Spike.

“It’s devastating for the community, so that’s why I’m here, to pay my respects,” one woman told KTLA:

K-9 Spike was wearing a bulletproof vest when the shooting happened. Moments after he was struck, he went back to his handler, who is grieving the loss of his partner and friend.

Green also said if the suspect had lived, he would have faced charges that were equivalent to killing a human police officer.